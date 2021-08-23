Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Down 27.3% Over Last 7 Days

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $12.07 million and approximately $355,203.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.16 or 0.00377793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,935,132 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.