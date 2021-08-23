Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE ELAN opened at $31.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.36.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.