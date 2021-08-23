Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ELOX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.10 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.78.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.52.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $783,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,510,000. 18.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

