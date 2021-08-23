Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.15. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.38.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at 735,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 951,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $3,091,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $115,458,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDR traded down 0.78 on Monday, reaching 24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 388,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 25.74. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

