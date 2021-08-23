Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.37 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $86.37 million and $401,268.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00093407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.73 or 0.00301822 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00052814 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00017224 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 44,162,315 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

