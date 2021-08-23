Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Energizer has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.83.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energizer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Energizer worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.