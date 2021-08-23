Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $112.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,839,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 13.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 32.4% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 28.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,549.8% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 66,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 62,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.27. 5,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,739. Entegris has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.22. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Entegris’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

