Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $123.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ETR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

NYSE ETR opened at $114.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $114.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in Entergy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 62,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,517,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Entergy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 319,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,827,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

