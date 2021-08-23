EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $635.25

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $635.25 and last traded at $635.25, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $619.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.60. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,769,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,780,950,000 after buying an additional 84,466 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

