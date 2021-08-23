Equitable Trust Co. Has $18.57 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up 1.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $18,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,556,000 after buying an additional 564,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,435,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.96. 1,335,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

