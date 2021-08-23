Equitable Trust Co. Sells 3,237 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.64% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEJ. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.53. 156,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,991. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.29.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

