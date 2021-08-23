Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SpartanNash’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SpartanNash in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

SPTN opened at $21.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $780.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 27.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 83.0% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 31,958 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 214,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 34,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

