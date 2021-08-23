ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

NYSE ESE opened at $89.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 99.07 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ESCO Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of ESCO Technologies worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.