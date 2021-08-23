Estate Counselors LLC Boosts Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $7,615,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Lyft by 348.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 42,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 32,920 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $45.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

