Estate Counselors LLC Buys 170 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 452.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 108.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock opened at $96.03 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.21. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $235,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,210.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,540 shares of company stock worth $7,775,175. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

