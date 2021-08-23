Estate Counselors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Shares of Z stock opened at $96.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 1.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $285,921.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,540 shares of company stock worth $7,775,175 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.