Estate Counselors LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,420 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 62,642 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,698,000.

SHV opened at $110.48 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

