Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 550 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,598,000 after buying an additional 2,673,173 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,938,000 after acquiring an additional 552,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,559 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,455,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,095,000 after purchasing an additional 192,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $60.55 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77.

