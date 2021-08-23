Estate Counselors LLC Sells 30,450 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,450 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BNDX opened at $58.00 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.