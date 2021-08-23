Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ERFSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

ERFSF stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.40.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

