European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $856.06

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 856.06 ($11.18) and last traded at GBX 856.06 ($11.18), with a volume of 11883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 853 ($11.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 786.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £904.31 million and a PE ratio of -13.10.

In other European Opportunities Trust news, insider Philip E. F. Best sold 38,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07), for a total transaction of £298,762.50 ($390,335.12).

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

