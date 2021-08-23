Eutelsat Communications’ (EUTLF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $13.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of EUTLF opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
