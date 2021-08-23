Eutelsat Communications’ (EUTLF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $13.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of EUTLF opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

