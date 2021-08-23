Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCMY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.92. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

