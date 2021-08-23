Evedo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.18 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Evedo has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evedo has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00050981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00825094 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002043 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

