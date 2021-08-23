EvidenZ Trading Up 17.3% This Week (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $998,875.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00015932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00050501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.39 or 0.00823196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00102528 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,173,631 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

