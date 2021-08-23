Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). Evolent Health also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $576,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,868 shares of company stock worth $2,715,325 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $7,145,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 478,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,922. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.03.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

