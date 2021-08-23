Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €42.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.09 ($37.75).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK opened at €28.25 ($33.24) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.77. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.