Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 16,879 Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Movado Group during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Movado Group during the first quarter valued at $719,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Movado Group during the first quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter worth about $264,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOV opened at $32.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.24. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $33.96.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,329.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,267 shares of company stock worth $1,793,172 over the last ninety days. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

