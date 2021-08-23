Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 28.5% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Avista during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Avista by 32.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Avista by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,975 shares of company stock worth $944,551 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.