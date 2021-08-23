Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $549,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $177.13 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.22.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.