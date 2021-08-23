Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $538,000 Investment in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KFRC opened at $58.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

