Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,876,000 after acquiring an additional 111,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after acquiring an additional 272,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after acquiring an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

In other Wingstop news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $551,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $166.18 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $177.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 174.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.