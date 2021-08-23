Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 160.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,075,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after acquiring an additional 421,251 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,481,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

EXPE stock opened at $137.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.36.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.