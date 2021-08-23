Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.53 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.38.

FN stock opened at $104.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.66.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

