Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $363.00. 102,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,852,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,546,923 shares of company stock valued at $883,691,385 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.