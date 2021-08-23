Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 221401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$97.96 million and a P/E ratio of -18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95.

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Falco Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

