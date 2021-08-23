FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce sales of $137.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $140.20 million. FB Financial posted sales of $165.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $554.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $546.07 million to $561.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $542.46 million, with estimates ranging from $507.67 million to $564.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FB Financial stock remained flat at $$40.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. 68,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,208. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 57,931 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in FB Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 801.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 475,449 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in FB Financial by 105,566.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.