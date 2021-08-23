FDM Group (LON:FDM) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,284.00

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and last traded at GBX 1,254 ($16.38), with a volume of 6072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,254 ($16.38).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDM. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FDM Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,190 ($15.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of FDM Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,103.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. FDM Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

In other news, insider Sheila Flavell purchased 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.82) per share, with a total value of £124,096.50 ($162,132.87).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

