Feathercoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,365.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $1,365.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

