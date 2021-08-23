Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.96

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.96 and last traded at $57.96, with a volume of 226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

