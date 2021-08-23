Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) President Acquires $104,000.00 in Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) President Graham Fleming acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FOA traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $5.52. 301,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,629. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.88. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,081,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,311,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,923,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,816,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

