Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 49.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,558. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $74.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.