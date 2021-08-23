Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 48,995 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,995 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.58. 72,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $77.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

