Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 7,580 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.10. 1,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,970. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.10. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.09 and a 12 month high of $100.46.

