Financial Counselors Inc. Has $10.26 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,508,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XRAY opened at $59.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

