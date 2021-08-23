Financial Counselors Inc. Has $14.06 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $14,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY opened at $20.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.18.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

