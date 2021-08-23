Financial Counselors Inc. Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $208.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $208.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

