Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $69.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.73 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

