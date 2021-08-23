Financial Survey: Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) vs. Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% Cenovus Energy 0.43% -2.61% -1.21%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gulfport Energy and Cenovus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Cenovus Energy 0 3 14 0 2.82

Cenovus Energy has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.70%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Cenovus Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 0.01 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -0.01 Cenovus Energy $10.15 billion 1.48 -$1.78 billion ($1.59) -4.67

Gulfport Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cenovus Energy. Cenovus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulfport Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, suggesting that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. Its bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as various interests in natural gas processing facilities. The Refining and Marketing segment transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. This segment owns a 50% ownership in Wood River and Borger refineries located in the United States; and owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.