Financial Survey: Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) vs. Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) and Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chiyoda and Royal Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiyoda 2.51% 24.11% 2.23% Royal Vopak N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chiyoda and Royal Vopak, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Vopak 0 4 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chiyoda and Royal Vopak’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiyoda $2.98 billion 0.36 $75.40 million $0.07 59.43 Royal Vopak $1.36 billion 3.96 $343.72 million $2.76 15.53

Royal Vopak has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chiyoda. Royal Vopak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chiyoda, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Chiyoda has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Vopak has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chiyoda beats Royal Vopak on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services. The company was founded by Akiyoshi Tamaki on January 20, 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

